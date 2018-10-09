By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

10:15 a.m.: Red Sox-Yankees playoff series are always exhausting affairs for everyone involved. But the Red Sox have a chance to end it all tonight.

Doing that won’t be easy, of course. The Yankees are unlikely to show no resistance for a second straight night, not with elimination on the line. But if the Red Sox take the field with the same level of focus and execution that they had in Game 3, the odds are in their favor to take care of this series in four games.

That will depend heavily, of course, on the work of Rick Porcello. Fellow right Nathan Eovaldi set a rather high bar for Red Sox pitching in Game 3, going seven innings and allowing just one run. Porcello hasn’t gone seven innings in a game since Aug. 20, so he’ll have to rediscover what worked for him at times this season.

Porcello made one start at Yankee Stadium this year, allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He made one start at Yankee Stadium in 2017, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. That’s not the most encouraging recent history.

Ditto for Porcello’s playoff career; he’s 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 12 postseason appearances (four starts). He pitched decently in some brief action in Game 1 though, allowing a hit after recording two outs in relief. He’s pitched well against the Yankees this year too, outside of that one start in the Bronx. Overall in four starts (one was a tune-up before the season ended), he went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.643 WHIP. He struck out 20 batters while walking just four.

Meanwhile Sabathia was a mixed bag against the Red Sox this season. He was tagged for nine hits and four runs over four innings in early May, but he pitched seven innings of one-run ball in late June. He hasn’t faced Boston since Aug. 2, when he lasted just three innings and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks.

The past won’t matter much though. It’s all about tonight. The Red Sox would save themselves a lot of trouble by taking care of business tonight, but we know the Yankees won’t make it easy for them.

First pitch is at 8:07 p.m. We’ll have updates and analysis all night long right here in the live blog, so check back early and often.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.