WAREHAM (CBS) – The operator of a boat that crashed into a buoy causing five people to fall overboard into Buzzards Bay is a Massachusetts fire chief.

Wareham Police confirmed that Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray was operating the vessel Monday around 8 p.m. when the crash happened. A resident along the Cape Cod Canal called 911 to report hearing a loud bang and screams for help.

Murray and four others were thrown from the boat and into the water. A police officer was able to rescue two of the boaters, while the Wareham Harbormaster saved the other three.

When firefighters arrived, the 24-foot center console boat was running unmanned.

The boat suffered significant damage from the buoy.

All five people were take to an area hospital for treatment.