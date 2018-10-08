WAREHAM (CBS) – Five boaters were rescued from Buzzards Bay after falling overboard after a crash.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. The Wareham Fire Department received a 911 call from someone who lives along the Cape Cod Canal who reported hearing a loud bang and screams for help.

“He heard the crash and a minute or two later he heard people yelling for help so they were fortunate for him,” said Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell. “It was a very fortunate night for them, the canal has a really strong current and it’s night, it’s October the water is not warm you know it’s a tough area.”

A police officer was able to rescue two boaters. The Wareham Harbormaster picked up the remaining three people.

The 24-foot center console boat was running unmanned until firefighters were able to get control of it.

Exactly what the boat hit and what caused the incident is under investigation.

All five boaters were being treated at a hospital Monday night.