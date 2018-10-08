ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A single gunshot caused the death of a 45-year-old woman found dead in a storage unit over the weekend, authorities said.

The manner of death of Jessica Purslow is pending further investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Monday.

Further details were not released Monday.

Purslow was found dead inside an open storage unit at Rochester Self Storage on South Main Street late Saturday night.

Anyone who was in the area of Rochester South Storage over the weekend or knows of Purslow’s recent whereabouts is asked to call Rochester Police at 603-330-7128.