ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire investigators are asking the public for information after a woman was found dead inside a storage unit.

Late Saturday night, Rochester Police received a call for an open storage container at Rochester Self Storage on South Main Street.

Police found 45-year-old Jessica Purslow dead inside the unit. An autopsy on Sunday is expected to determine her cause of death.

Anyone who was in the area of Rochester South Storage this weekend or knows of Purslow’s recent whereabouts is asked to call police.

