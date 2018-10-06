By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

2 p.m.: Tonight is the biggest start of David Price’s life.

That may seem like it’s oversimplifying things, but hear me out.

In sports, we often use and hear the term “narrative.” It’s generally used by somebody who’s looking to dismiss a prevailing notion about a player that may not be entirely true.

With David Price, the “narrative” surrounding him is well-known: Great regular-season pitcher, terrible postseason pitcher. Tack on to that this one: He can’t pitch against the Yankees.

While some may seek to dismiss such an abridged description of the pitcher, it is pretty accurate in this case.

In the regular season, he owns a 143-75 record, a 3.25 ERA, and a 1.144 WHIP.

In the playoffs, he owns a 2-8 record, a 5.03 ERA, and a 1.214 WHIP.

Price came with that tag when he signed the richest contract ever for a pitcher with the Red Sox, and thus far, he’s lived up to the billing. He was tagged for five earned runs off six hits and two walks in 2016, his lone postseason start for Boston. Last year as a reliever, he took some positive steps forward, pitching 6.2 shutout innings. But he had performed well as a postseason reliever in the past. As a starter, he’s essentially 1-for-9 when it comes to putting forth an exceptional showing in the postseason.

Then there is the matter of facing the New York Yankees. This year in April, Price had to leave a game at Fenway Park against the Yankees early due to numbness in his hand. He had allowed four earned runs in his lone inning of work to that point. He then missed a start against the Yankees due to what was described as “mild carpal tunnel” by manager Alex Cora.

Price finally got to see the Yankees again on July 1. He allowed a career-high five home runs. He was battered for eight earned runs off nine hits, and he lasted just 3.1 innings. Price was able to atone for that start — somewhat — when he faced the Yankees in August and held them to two runs over six innings in a Red Sox victory. But Price was haunted in Yankee Stadium once again in September, when he served up three home runs and allowed six runs (four earned) while lasting just 5.1 innings in a loss in New York.

By the end of the year, Price’s stats vs. everybody else looked noticeably different than Price’s stats vs. the Yankees.

Price vs. Yankees in 2018: 0-3, 10.34 ERA, 1.915 WHIP

Price vs. Everyone Else in 2018: 16-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.061 WHIP

Price allowed nine home runs in 15.2 innings of work against the Yankees. He didn’t allow a single home run in 39 innings of work against the White Sox, Indians, Tigers, Phillies, Mariners and Rangers. He didn’t allow more than three home runs against any other team.

You get the point. The Yankees were a problem for Price this year, just as they were in 2017, just as they were in 2016. As a member of the Red Sox pitching staff, pitchers ideally wouldn’t have such a problem against a key divisional rival.

So here we are. A playoff start. Against the Yankees. Price’s two bugaboos coming together at once.

If he falls flat, there will be countless people in the region and beyond nudging the person next to them and letting out a brash “I told you so.”

If he pitches, say, six or seven innings, allowing two or fewer runs, and setting up his team with a 2-0 lead in a five-game series? It wouldn’t eliminate his history, but it would go a very long way in wiping away some of that “narrative” that’s followed him around now for years. (Of course, if he succeeds tonight, he’ll have to pitch again. Whether that’s later in the series or in the ALCS, we’ll all likely do this same song and dance again.)

Whichever result ends up happening for Price, it ought to be captivating.

And remember — given the less-than-inspiring performance out of the bullpen in Game 1, the Red Sox (and their fan base) would truly appreciate the removal of any such stress for Game 2.

Price will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka, who’s had his own issues with Boston this season. He posted a 7.58 ERA across his four starts against the Red Sox.

First pitch is at 8:15 p.m. Keep it here for updates and analysis all night long.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.