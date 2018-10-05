By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12 p.m.: It’s been far too long since the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have met in the postseason. That finally ends tonight.

Fenway Park will be buzzing, as the New York Yankees come to town for Game 1 of the ALDS. It will be the first playoff meeting between the historic rivals since the historic showdown in the 2004 ALCS.

How long that buzzing lasts will depend quite a bit on the left arm of Chris Sale. The Red Sox’ ace was a Cy Young candidate into the summer, at which point he was twice placed on the disabled list with shoulder soreness. He was up and down in his 12 innings of work in September, and his velocity dipped significantly in his final outing. We’ll find out early on whether or not he’s fixed a mechanical issue or whether that velocity drop was related to some injury.

For the Yankees, it will be J.A. Happ taking the mound. Happ went a perfect 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in his 11 starts as a member of the Yankees this year. He faced the Red Sox four times (as a member of the Blue Jays and the Yankees), going 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA over 22.2 innings. He famously served up a grand slam to Mookie Betts to conclude a 13-pitch battle in July.

Nobody knows what will actually happen in this game, and that is why we’ll watch. It’ll all be covered right here in the live blog, from the first pitch shortly after 7:30 p.m., until the final out. This one ought to be good.

