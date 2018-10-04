By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — Most analysts, fans, and football minds around the country believed Tom Brady would have himself a successful night against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. But few could have predicted the first-half dominance from arguably the greatest QB of all time.

Brady’s performance in the opening two quarters was nearly perfect for the Patriots. He completed 23 of his 27 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

One of those four incompletions was a drop that hit Julian Edelman in the hands and would have gone for a 30-plus-yard gain had the wide-open Edelman been able to haul it in.

Brady’s passer rating in the first half was 122.7. (His career passer rating is 97.5,

The Colts entered the night with the 18th-ranked pass defense in terms of yards per game and the 19th-ranked defense in terms of pass yards per attempt.

The Patriots took a 24-3 lead into halftime.