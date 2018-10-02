Filed Under:boating accident, Paul Nadeau, Rockport

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — The person who died in a weekend boating accident off the coast of Massachusetts has been identified as a New Hampshire man.

Police said Monday that 58-year-old Paul Nadeau, of Kingston, New Hampshire, died after a large wave overturned the boat during a fishing trip off Rockport on Sunday.

A rescue boat off the coast of Rockport. (Image Credit: Boston Building Wraps)

Authorities say Nadeau and a 59-year-old man ended up in the water. Nadeau was pulled from the water, and the other man was rescued from a nearby island by a Coast Guard helicopter.

The second man was hospitalized and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

Rockport Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch says the conditions on the water were difficult that day, and an offshore swell created 10- to 15-foot (3- to 4-meter) waves.

