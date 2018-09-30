Comments
ROCKPORT (CBS) – Two people were pulled from the waters off the coast of Rockport after a boat hit rocks and flipped over.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Rockport firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m., asked to bring an ambulance to T Wharf.
The Coast Guard told WBZ-TV that one person was able to swim to the rocks. A Coast Guard helicopter helped that man to shore.
A second man was rescued from the water by the harbormaster. He was rushed to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries.
Both men who were on the boat are in their 50s.
No further information is currently available.