By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots looked a lot more like the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in their 38-7 romp over the Miami Dolphins. And quarterback Tom Brady, after one of the most underwhelming performances in his career last week in Detroit, looked very much like the man who’s led the Patriots to overwhelming success over the past two decades.

That was, except for at least two snaps, as Brady uncharacteristically threw two interceptions during the otherwise dominant Patriots performance. It was the first time Brady threw two interceptions in a regular-season home game since Week 13 in 2015 (vs. the Eagles), and just the second time he’s done it since late in the 2012 season. It was Brady’s first two-interception game since the last time he played the Dolphins, which was in Miami last December.

After the win — during which Brady threw three touchdowns on 23-for-35 passes — Brady wasn’t particularly broken up about the first interception. Instead, he tipped his cap and admitted that Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain simply made a play.

Pick! McCain peels off the deep route and gets the easy interception. pic.twitter.com/mbUoHNHodD — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) September 30, 2018

McCain would eventually leave the game due to injury, but that play drew credit from Brady.

“Yeah, that was a really good play,” said Brady, who was pressured on the play. “I mean, I haven’t seen that happen in a long time, and I just got to learn from it. But, it was a good defensive play.”

It was the type of pass you don’t see often from Brady, one where the cornerback seemingly ran the route better than the receiver (Phillip Dorsett) and fooled everybody. And it was impressive enough to draw some praise from Brady.

It likely helped the quarterback’s state of mind that the Dolphins didn’t capitalize on the turnover, instead punting the ball back to the Patriots following a three-and-out. Brady then led a 67-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 55-yard touchdown to a wide-open Cordarrelle Patterson, to stretch New England’s lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, on a day where few Dolphins have much to feel good about, McCain at least had that pick and the praise.