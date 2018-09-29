September 29, 2018
A special segment on the current situation in Puerto Rico, a year after being completely devastated by hurricane Maria. Without a doubt, many Puerto Ricans in the island still need a lot of help. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the work that’s being done right now by the non-profit organization Direct Relief. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Direct Relief Senior Advisor Ivonne Rodriguez who is in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
HURRICANE MARIA – A YEAR LATER
Direct Relief
(805) 964-4767
www.directrelief.org
Twitter: @DirectRelief
FB: @DirectRelief
Instagram: @DirectRelief
