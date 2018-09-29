September 29, 2018

A special segment on the current situation in Puerto Rico, a year after being completely devastated by hurricane Maria. Without a doubt, many Puerto Ricans in the island still need a lot of help. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the work that’s being done right now by the non-profit organization Direct Relief. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Direct Relief Senior Advisor Ivonne Rodriguez who is in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tune in!



NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

HURRICANE MARIA – A YEAR LATER

Direct Relief

(805) 964-4767

www.directrelief.org

Twitter: @DirectRelief

FB: @DirectRelief

Instagram: @DirectRelief

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresNS

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.