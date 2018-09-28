BOSTON (CBS) – A Senate committee will hold a hearing in the Merrimack Valley on the Sept. 13 gas explosions, Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren announced Friday.

Over-pressurized Columbia Gas lines caused more than 80 explosions in homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The explosions and fires displaced thousands. Eighteen-year-old Leonel Rondon died when a blast brought a chimney down onto his car.

Warren and Markey said they have a commitment from leadership on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee to hold a hearing. They say the hearing will be held sometime in the coming weeks at a location yet to be determined.

The senators sent a letter to Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource earlier this month, demanding answers on the pressure spike and the company’s response.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday a $1 million emergency fund for area businesses. The lack of gas has forced many to shut down until restoration is complete.