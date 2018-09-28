WATCH LIVE:1:30 pm Senate Judiciary Committee Vote On Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Local TV, Merrimack Valley Explosions

BOSTON (CBS) – A Senate committee will hold a hearing in the Merrimack Valley on the Sept. 13 gas explosions, Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren announced Friday.

Over-pressurized Columbia Gas lines caused more than 80 explosions in homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The explosions and fires displaced thousands. Eighteen-year-old Leonel Rondon died when a blast brought a chimney down onto his car.

skyeye viewlawrence fires US Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing In Merrimack Valley On Gas Explosions

An aerial view of the fires in Lawrence after a gas line explosion, Sept. 13, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Warren and Markey said they have a commitment from leadership on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee to hold a hearing. They say the hearing will be held sometime in the coming weeks at a location yet to be determined.

The senators sent a letter to Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource earlier this month, demanding answers on the pressure spike and the company’s response.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday a $1 million emergency fund for area businesses. The lack of gas has forced many to shut down until restoration is complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s