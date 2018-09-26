  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Local TV, Pawtucket Red Sox, worcester red sox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council has approved a loan authorization of more than $100 million for the construction of a 10,000-seat ballpark for the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The council Tuesday approved the deal 9-1, with one councilor abstaining because of his employment with a company that has financial involvement with the relocation of the team currently known as the Pawtucket Red Sox.

woosox2dl Worcester City Council Approves $100M Loan For Triple A Red Sox Stadium

A rendering of the new Worcester Red Sox stadium. (Courtesy: Worcester Red Sox)

The team is expected to start playing in Worcester in 2021.

The ballpark will be owned by the city. The project also includes hotels, apartments, and retail and restaurant space.

The team’s ownership decided to relocate after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island authorities. The team’s current home is 77 years old.

Worcester is about 40 miles from Pawtucket.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s