WORCESTER (CBS) – Are the PawSox set to become the WooSox? A major announcement is expected Friday in Worcester.

The Telegram and Gazette reports city officials there are expected to make an announcement on the future of the team.

According to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, Larry Lucchino will be in attendance at the announcement. Former president of the Boston Red Sox, Lucchino is now the chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Worcester has been trying to lure the Rhode Island team to Massachusetts for years.

Minor League Baseball previously applied for three trademarks on the word “WooSox.”

