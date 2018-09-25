BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady text messages are back in the news. But for a much different reason.

After news broke that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over with a torn ACL, the Patriots quarterback picked up the phone and sent his former backup a few words of encouragement. Having come back with a torn ACL himself over a decade ago, Brady knew that Garoppolo could use a pick-me-up following Monday’s devastating news.

“I did text him, and I just told him he will be back better than ever,” Brady told Jim Gray during his weekly interview on Westwood One. “It’s a tough injury. I have been through it and have seen, obviously, so many teammates over the years go through that injury. It’s very prevalent in football for one reason or another.

“It’s a tough injury, a tough rehab. But he’s a tough guy and they are pretty good at that surgery these days. He’ll be back soon and be back ready for next year, I’m sure,” added Brady.

Garoppolo was hurt on a scramble in the fourth quarter during San Francisco’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Starting his first full season with San Francisco, Garoppolo had completed 60 percent of his passes for 718 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before getting hurt on Sunday.