BOSTON (CBS) — That’s a wrap on Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2018 season.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is done for the year after an MRI revealed that Jimmy G. tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

MRI showed what 49ers feared: Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and his season is over, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

Garoppolo had thrown for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns before leaving the field Sunday after hurting his left knee on a scramble. After spending several minutes down on the field and then being evaluated on the sideline, the 26-year-old was eventually taken to the San Francisco locker room on the back of a cart.

Garoppolo was in his first full season with San Francisco, leading the 49ers to a 1-2 record to start the year. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 718 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before getting hurt on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whom Garoppolo backed up for three-and-a-half seasons in New England before last season’s trade, said he “felt terrible” for Garoppolo during a Monday morning radio interview.

“I’ve been through an ACL and it just sucks,” said Brady. “You hate to see people go down, someone I really like and have been friends with. It just sucks to have to go through that.”

With Garoppolo on the shelf, San Francisco will hand quarterback duties to C.J. Beathard. The second-year pro started seven games for the 49ers last season, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions.