BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s season is likely over, as the San Francisco 49ers await a Monday MRI on their franchise quarterback.

Garoppolo suffered what looks like a season-ending ACL injury when he decided to go for contact rather than run out of bounds on a QB scramble late in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expressed sympathy for his former teammate, having missed the 2008 season after tearing his own ACL in Week 1.

“I feel terrible for him. It’s a tough injury and I feel bad for Jimmy,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan. “It’s football and things happen like that. I’ve been through an ACL and it just sucks. You hate to see people go down, someone I really like and have been friends with. It just sucks to have to go through that.”

Garroppolo sat behind Brady on the New England depth chart for three-and-a-half seasons before the Patriots dealt their backup to San Francisco last October. The 26-year-old had thrown for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns before leaving the field, eventually making his way to the San Francisco locker room on the back of a cart.