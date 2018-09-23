Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer was shot Sunday afternoon in the city’s South End.
The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the area of Shawmut Ave. and West Springfield Street.
Police did not say if any arrests were made.
The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to visit the officer at the hospital shortly.
No further details are currently available.
