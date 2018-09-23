  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer was shot Sunday afternoon in the city’s South End.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the area of Shawmut Ave. and West Springfield Street.

bostonpolice Boston Police Officer Shot During South End Incident

The scene of a shooting in the South End of Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Police did not say if any arrests were made.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to visit the officer at the hospital shortly.

No further details are currently available.

Check back with CBSBoston.com for more information as it becomes available.

Comments (2)
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    September 23, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    THE NEW CHICAGO BOSTON A KILLING ZONE

