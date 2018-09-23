By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In this episode of As Tom Brady’s Helmet Turns, the quarterback is going back to the old reliable.

The quarterback took the field on Sunday night in Detroit wearing the helmet that he’s worn for almost the entirety of his professional and collegiate career.

All it took was one loss for Tom Brady to switch back to his old helmet. pic.twitter.com/bAuStXOhAQ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 23, 2018

This was a change, of course, from the preseason and first two weeks of the regular season, during which Brady wore a new style helmet.

The change was initially made because Brady’s old helmet — the Riddell VSR4 — won’t be allowed in the NFL after the 2018 season. Brady got a jump on the phasing-out process by trying out a new helmet model — the Riddell Precision Fit SpeedFlex — during the summer.

But just like Brady did after trying out modern helmet styles earlier in his career, the quarterback switched back to what feels most comfortable. It’s not a coincidence that the change came after Brady took a loss in Week 2 in Jacksonville.

Back in 2012, Brady briefly tried out a different helmet style before switching back to the VSR4. He told reporters in London in 2012, “We didn’t have very good games the last time I wore that helmet [so maybe] I’m going to go back to the old one.”

And so, it appears as though Brady is going back to what works. For now.