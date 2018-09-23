BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots take on the Detroit Lions Sunday night. If things went how a new report claims they were headed, the game would have marked Rob Gronkowski’s first meeting against his former team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the teams were “deep” in trade talks, which peaked the week of the NFL Draft.

Another Gronk point: It wasn’t that Rob Gronkowski didn’t want to play in Detroit; he didn’t want to play anywhere other than New England. Patriots had been discussing a trade with a few teams, and Gronkowski only wanted to play in New England, with Tom Brady, or nowhere at all. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2018

Gronkowski threatened to retire when he discovered he could be traded to the Lions, Schefter reported. At that point, the trade fell apart and the Patriots instead tweaked the star tight end’s contract and he remained in New England.

The report lines up with a previous story from Ian Rapoport, who said trade talks were “pretty intense” but Gronkowski ended them by saying he would rather retire than play for a quarterback other than Tom Brady.