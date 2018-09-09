BOSTON (CBS) – Trade rumors swirled around Rob Gronkowski this offseason. But according to a new report, the All-Pro ended trade talks when he said he only wanted to play for the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday morning that trade discussions were “pretty intense” this offseason. He added that the belief was a trade would get done and Gronkowski would be shipped out of Foxboro.

From @gmfb Weekend: TE Rob Gronkowski made clear this offseason that he would only play for the #Patriots. That ended trade talks in their tracks. pic.twitter.com/4LgtaB97aq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

But Gronkowski stopped the talks and said he would opt for retirement instead of playing for a quarterback not named Tom Brady, Rapoport said.

“He did not want to catch touchdowns from anyone besides Brady,” Rapoport reported.

