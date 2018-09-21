  • WBZ TVOn Air

REVERE (CBS) – A whale that washed ashore in Revere on Friday is the same carcass that was found on the shore of Cohasset earlier this month.

Massachusetts State Police said the 25-foot whale was found on Revere Beach. New England Aquarium specialists were called to the area after the discovery.

whale1 Dead Whale Washes Ashore For Second Time In Two Weeks

A dead whale washed ashore on Revere Beach. (Image Credit: Cheryl Fiandaca/WBZ-TV)

The aquarium said the Revere whale is the same dead humpback calf that washed onto the rocks off Atlantic Ave. in Cohasset on September 9.

After it was discovered in Cohasset, the whale was towed out to sea. The wind shifted and it washed ashore again nearly two weeks later in Revere.

Because it is the same whale, the aquarium will not be doing a necropsy.

