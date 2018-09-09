COHASSET (CBS) – A humpback whale calf was found dead on the shore of Cohasset on Sunday.
Police found the whale in the rocks off Atlantic Ave.
A humpback calf washed up off the coast of Cohasset. (Image Credit: Cohasset Police)
The New England Aquarium has been notified.
It is not yet known how the calf died.
