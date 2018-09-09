  • WBZ TV

COHASSET (CBS) – A humpback whale calf was found dead on the shore of Cohasset on Sunday.

Police found the whale in the rocks off Atlantic Ave.

whale Humpback Whale Calf Washes Ashore In Cohasset

A humpback calf washed up off the coast of Cohasset. (Image Credit: Cohasset Police)

The New England Aquarium has been notified.

It is not yet known how the calf died.

