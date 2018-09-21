BOSTON (CBS) – A patient treated at three Boston-area VA hospitals has been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

Officials say they are not certain where the patient was infected. The VA hospital says they are retracing the patient’s movements to find the source of the infection.

The patient was treated at facilities in Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury. Officials are now testing the water at all three hospitals for bacteria. It could take up to two weeks to get those test results back

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can be deadly. You can’t catch Legionnaires’ from person-to-person contact. People usually become sick after inhaling the bacteria.

Earlier this summer, there was a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Health officials traced the bacteria that causes the disease to a hotel in the area

The VA says it does quarterly water testing and meets industry standards.