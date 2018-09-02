HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – A hotel in a popular New Hampshire beach town was ordered to take “immediate steps” to address its water system after it tested positive for bacteria that may have caused a Legionnaires’ outbreak that sickened 14 people and caused one death.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said Sunday that initial tests show the outbreak stemmed from “multiple sources” within the Sands Resort water system, including the hot tub area.

Tests are still pending for samples taken at other locations in the area.

DHHS officials said the hotel must remediate the water system and notify current or future guests of the outbreak. Any additional actions will depend on future test results.

“I have issued this order to ensure the health of guests and visitors of the establishment, as well as the health of Hampton residents and visitors,” said commissioner Jeffrey Meyers.