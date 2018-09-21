  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL News

FOXBORO (CBS) – Bill Belichick finally confirmed what was widely known. Wide receiver Josh Gordon is a member of the New England Patriots.

Belichick was elusive on the topic earlier in the week, even after the trade with the Cleveland Browns had been announced by both teams and crossed the transaction wire.

gordon2 Bill Belichick Finally Acknowledges That Josh Gordon Is On The Patriots

Josh Gordon. (WBZ-TV)

During his Friday press conference Belichick said Gordon and cornerback Cyrus Jones, who was signed back to the team after being released in training camp, have “done about as much as they can do” since taking the field this week.

When asked about Gordon’s past substance abuse issues, Belichick said he would not talk about a player’s injury or personal issues.

“Josh is a smart kid. He’s worked hard. He’s picked up a lot,” Belichick said, adding “we’ll see how it goes.”

Gordon has been limited in practice this week since the trade. It is not known if he will suit up against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

