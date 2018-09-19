Filed Under:Josh Gordon, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the fact that the trade sending him from Cleveland to New England may or may not be completely completed, Josh Gordon is at Patriots practice on Wednesday.

New England’s newest wide receiver hit the field with his new teammates in Foxboro, sporting the No. 10 jersey.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to talk about Gordon during his Wednesday morning press conference, stating that the trade was not yet finalized. That raised some eyebrows considering both the Patriots and Browns announced the deal on Monday and it was on the NFL’s transaction list on Tuesday.

With Gordon hitting the practice field, it appears all the T’s have been crossed and I’s have been dotted. Maybe now, Belichick will share his thoughts on adding the dynamic but troubled receiver.

