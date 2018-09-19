BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the fact that the trade sending him from Cleveland to New England may or may not be completely completed, Josh Gordon is at Patriots practice on Wednesday.

New England’s newest wide receiver hit the field with his new teammates in Foxboro, sporting the No. 10 jersey.

Video: From long range, a look at WRs going through warmup drills, with Josh Gordon — No. 10 — the last in line. pic.twitter.com/x7qrxl8cet — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 19, 2018

Josh Gordon was at today’s Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/vTtwjSYilb — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2018

Here’s Josh Gordon catching a pass pic.twitter.com/8JtS91ht8F — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2018

Josh Gordon. Exceptional photography by yours truly #patriots pic.twitter.com/EXw3SSIziv — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 19, 2018

New Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon is at practice today, wearing No. 10. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2018

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to talk about Gordon during his Wednesday morning press conference, stating that the trade was not yet finalized. That raised some eyebrows considering both the Patriots and Browns announced the deal on Monday and it was on the NFL’s transaction list on Tuesday.

With Gordon hitting the practice field, it appears all the T’s have been crossed and I’s have been dotted. Maybe now, Belichick will share his thoughts on adding the dynamic but troubled receiver.