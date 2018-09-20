WAREHAM (CBS) – A Wareham girl who was missing from a group home has been found safe.

Police shared the girl’s photo on Wednesday after a 12-year-old girl named Lily ran away from a group home in the Parkwood area.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Lily approached a resident looking for help while he was dropping his child off at a bus stop. The resident knew Lily was missing after seeing reports, so he called Wareham Police.

Police said Lily had been in the woods for most of the night. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

“The Wareham Police Department would like to thank all the Public Safety Agencies for their devoted and continued assistance during the search,” police posted. “We are all pleased with the successful outcome and we further thank the many residents of Wareham who provided valued information toward this operation.”