WAREHAM (CBS) – Police in Wareham are looking for a girl who walked away from a group home.

Authorities say Lily was reported to police as a runaway from the Parkwood area group home on Wednesday.

They described her as a white female with curly black hair, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants. She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 85 pounds.

Police said Lily doesn’t have any known friends in the area and recently moved to Wareham from Texas. She may have made a contact in Onset, where she recently visited.

Anyone who may have seen Lily is asked to call 911.