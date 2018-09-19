Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Wareham

WAREHAM (CBS) – Police in Wareham are looking for a girl who walked away from a group home.

Authorities say Lily was reported to police as a runaway from the Parkwood area group home on Wednesday.

Lily, missing from a group home. (Photo credit: Wareham police)

They described her as a white female with curly black hair, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants. She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 85 pounds.

Police said Lily doesn’t have any known friends in the area and recently moved to Wareham from Texas. She may have made a contact in Onset, where she recently visited.

Anyone who may have seen Lily is asked to call 911.

