SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A man who police say was caught on camera directing a toddler to steal from a mall game machine turned himself in on Wednesday.

Anthony Helinski, a 34-year-old Lawrence resident, was processed on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespassing, and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Helinski was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned October 29.

Police released cell phone that appears to show a man taking items from within the Keymaster game, where a young girl is inside, retrieving them. Another child, a boy about five to seven-years-old stands by the man’s side throughout the process.

Salem Police said they received numerous tips that helped them obtain an arrest warrant for Helinski.