SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A man who police say was caught on camera directing a toddler to steal from a mall game machine turned himself in on Wednesday.

Anthony Helinski, a 34-year-old Lawrence resident, was processed on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespassing, and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

anthonyhelinski Police Charge Man Wanted For Using Toddler To Steal From Salem NH Mall

Anthony Helinski. (Image Credit: Salem Police)

Helinski was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned October 29.

salemmalltoddlertheft2 Police Charge Man Wanted For Using Toddler To Steal From Salem NH Mall

Salem Police believe this man prompted a toddler to help him steal from a game machine at the Mall at Rockingham Park (Photo Courtesy: Salem NH Police)

Police released cell phone that appears to show a man taking items from within the Keymaster game, where a young girl is inside, retrieving them. Another child, a boy about five to seven-years-old stands by the man’s side throughout the process.

Salem Police said they received numerous tips that helped them obtain an arrest warrant for Helinski.

