SALEM (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire have released a video of a man directing a toddler to steal from mall game machine. Salem Police said the incident occurred Saturday evening at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

The video appears to show a man taking items from within the Keymaster game, where a young girl is inside, retrieving them.

Another child, a boy about five to seven-years-old stands by the man’s side throughout the process. All three of them then walk away, according to police.

“The male subject is described as a white Hispanic male, between 20-30 years of age, wearing a black Sig Sauer baseball cap, a beard, a blue T-Shirt, and black shorts with an Under Armor belt. The subject is wearing brown shoes or sneakers,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Dempsey at 603-890-2343 or message Salem Police on Facebook.