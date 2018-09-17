WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
SALEM (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire have released a video of a man directing a toddler to steal from mall game machine. Salem Police said the incident occurred Saturday evening at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

The video appears to show a man taking items from within the Keymaster game, where a young girl is inside, retrieving them.

salemmalltoddlertheft2 Caught On Camera: Man Appears To Use Toddler To Steal From Salem NH Mall

Salem Police believe this man prompted a toddler to help him steal from a game machine at the Mall at Rockingham Park (Photo Courtesy: Salem NH Police)

Another child, a boy about five to seven-years-old stands by the man’s side throughout the process. All three of them then walk away, according to police.

“The male subject is described as a white Hispanic male, between 20-30 years of age, wearing a black Sig Sauer baseball cap, a beard, a blue T-Shirt, and black shorts with an Under Armor belt. The subject is wearing brown shoes or sneakers,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Dempsey at 603-890-2343 or message Salem Police on Facebook.

