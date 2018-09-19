Filed Under:Arthur Medici, Local TV, shark attack

SAUGUS (AP) — Friends and family of the victim of the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts waters in more than 80 years will pay their final respects.

Calling hours for 26-year-old Arthur Medici are scheduled for Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church-Brazilian Ministry in Saugus. A funeral service at the same site will follow. The Revere resident will be buried in his native Brazil.

Medici, born in Vitoria, Brazil, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Wellfleet and later died at a hospital.

arthur medici and isaac rocha Funeral Planned For Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Arthur Medici

Arthur Medici and Isaac Rocha at Newcomb Hollow beach shortly before Medici was fatally attacked by a shark. (Image Credit: Isaac Rocha)

His parents in Brazil are searching for comfort in bringing him home, to be laid to rest.

“We all want him here,” Arthur’s father, Itamar Medici told WBZ-TV.

According to his obituary, Medici studied engineering at Universidade Vila Velha in Brazil and Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. He worked at Boston-area restaurants, was an active member of the Maranatha Christian Church in Revere and loved surfing, snowboarding, paintball, fishing, and soccer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

