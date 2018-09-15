Red Sox Collecting Money For People Impacted By Merrimack Valley ExplosionsFans will have the chance to support residents impacted by fires and explosions in the Merrimack Valley on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Bruins Use Shootout To Top Flames, Win Preseason Opener In ChinaBrad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames in the NHL exhibition season-opener.

What To Watch For In Patriots' Week 2 Clash With JaguarsThe 2018 NFL season is only in its infancy, but boy do we get a nice little treat on just the second Sunday of the year.

Syndergaard Helps Mets Cool Off Red Sox 8-0Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the New York Mets hit four homers on Friday night to cool off the Red Sox 8-0 and snap Boston's four-game winning streak.

Stream #12 LSU Vs. #7 AuburnThe #12 LSU Tigers head to Auburn to face the #7 Auburn Tigers in an important SEC West match-up.