Comments
WELLFLEET (CBS) – A shark attack has been reported at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Saturday.
Wellfleet Police confirmed they are responding to the incident just after noon. The extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.
No further details are currently available.
This is the second shark attack this summer off Cape Cod. A New York man was seriously injured when he was bitten in Truro.
The last fatal shark attack in the area was 1936 off Mattapoisett.
Check back with CBSBoston.com for more details as they become available.
Those are the headlines…Now for the RUMORS behind the news!