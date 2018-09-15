September 15, 2018

5 years ago, a movement was created in the city of Lynn in an effort to fight street violence in that community. It was then that the Stop The Violence LYNN “PEACE WALK” was born! Today, it is a movement that is growing massively, as crime and violence is still on the rise in many of our nation’s major cities. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about this year’s peace walk, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 29 and it is dedicated to the memory of 25-year-old shooting victim Romel Danis who lost his life this past June. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to Antonio Gutierrez, one of the founders of the Stop The Violence LYNN “PEACE WALK”. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

STOP THE VIOLENCE PEACE WALK

Saturday, Sept. 29 4PM

2018 Stop The Violence

LYNN “PEACE WALK”

In memory of Romel Danis

30 Circuit Ave to Lynn Commons Gazebo

FB: “Stop The Violence: LYNN”



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.