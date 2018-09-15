WBZ, Centro, Centro en Espanol, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, New England, Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Violence, Peace Walk, Walk, Stop The Violence, Lynn, Movement, Shooting Victim, Romel Danis, Romel, Danis, Antonio Gutierrez, Antonio, Gutierrez
BREAKING NEWS:State Of Emergency After Merrimack Valley Explosions
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Peace Walk, Salcedo, Violence, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

September 15, 2018
5 years ago, a movement was created in the city of Lynn in an effort to fight street violence in that community. It was then that the Stop The Violence LYNN “PEACE WALK” was born! Today, it is a movement that is growing massively, as crime and violence is still on the rise in many of our nation’s major cities. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about this year’s peace walk, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 29 and it is dedicated to the memory of 25-year-old shooting victim Romel Danis who lost his life this past June. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to Antonio Gutierrez, one of the founders of the Stop The Violence LYNN “PEACE WALK”. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
STOP THE VIOLENCE PEACE WALK
Saturday, Sept. 29   4PM
2018 Stop The Violence
LYNN “PEACE WALK”
In memory of Romel Danis
30 Circuit Ave to Lynn Commons Gazebo
FB: “Stop The Violence: LYNN”
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s