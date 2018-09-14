LAWRENCE (CBS) – An investigation is underway into why a gas line caused massive explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley. Dozens of homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were destroyed.

An explosion at 4:30 Thursday afternoon is believed to have triggered many more along a natural gas pipeline run by Columbia Gas. It wasn’t until about five hours later that Columbia released a statement on the situation.

At a press conference after his department extinguished 38 fires, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said he had not yet heard from Columbia.

“We were unaware for quite a while as to what was going on and we were notified that there was a potential these fires as being promulgated as a result of over-pressurization of a gas main,” Mansfield said. “We have not been able to confirm that, we have not yet spoke to anybody from Columbia Gas to confirm that and we are waiting to get updated from them as we speak.”

Governor Charlie Baker described the utility’s response as “adequate.”

“There’s a lot more work that’s left to be done,” Gov. Baker said. “If you were to ask me to give a grade I think for all of this at this point it would be incomplete, there’s a lot more to do.”

Gas lines were being depressurized by the company and power was shut off in the three communities as a precaution.

Rep. Seth Moulton demanded answers saying parts of North Andover look “like a war zone.”

“Homes literally exploding and people don’t even know exactly why,” Moulton said.

Moulton called the president of Columbia Gas, but did not get an answer. “Everyone wants answers,” Moulton tweeted. “And we deserve them.”