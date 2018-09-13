BREAKING NEWS:70 Gas Explosions, Fires In Lawrence, Andover, North Andover
Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Merrimack Valley explosions

Below is the statement released Thursday night by Columbia Gas:

Columbia Gas crews are currently responding to reports of multiple fires in Lawrence. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident.

The first priority for our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community by supporting first responders and completing safety checks on our system and in the surrounding area.

We appreciate the response of local emergency responders and their coordination with our teams.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911 and our emergency number at 1-800-525-8222.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas:

  • Don’t turn off gas to your house or to any appliances.
  • Don’t try to find the leak yourself or operate pipeline valves.
  • Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including home phones or cell phones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc.
  • Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.
We will continue to share information as it becomes available.
