ANDOVER (CBS) — The Andover Fire Department is warning residents about a possible donation scam circulating after the Merrimack Valley explosions. “Residents should disregard any calls from individuals claiming to be soliciting donations on behalf of the Andover Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Michael Mansfield in a statement.

Firefighters are continuing to assist in the recovery efforts — thousands across Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence were displaced following 60-80 fires and three explosions that erupted Thursday afternoon. Dozens were injured, and an 18-year-old man was killed.

“It’s shameful that someone would attempt to capitalize on this incident for their personal gain,” Mansfield said. “Residents should know that any person claiming to be collecting donations on our behalf is a criminal, and that they should ignore any such solicitations.”

Instead, there are many ways to donate through the Red Cross and other local shelters. Or, email AndoverCommunitySupport@andoverma.us regarding any donations.