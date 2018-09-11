BOSTON (CBS) — When discussing Tuesday morning’s trade of Adam McQuaid, there was one constant theme throughout the Boston Bruins dressing room.

The veteran defenseman would have done anything for anyone with a Spoked B on their sweater. Whether that was pummel an opponent for taking liberties on the ice or help a young players find their way in the NHL, McQuaid was a great teammate that will be missed greatly in Boston.

“He has been part of this team for a long time and been such a tremendous friend, teammates and leader,” said Boston captain Zdeno Chara. “It’s a very unfortunate part of the business, but we all wish him the best. He’s that type of a guy and player that he’ll have success no matter where he is.”

After spending nine seasons on the Boston blue line, McQuaid will now try to find success with the Rangers, shipped off to New York for Steven Kampfer and a pair of draft picks. He was an intimidating presence in the Bruins’ defensive corps when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2011, but injuries kept him from consistently cracking the Boston lineup throughout his career. With younger players now in the mix, and the 31-year-old McQuaid in the final year of his contract, a move made sense for Boston.

That doesn’t mean it’s any easier on the players who shared a locker with the 6-foot-4 bruiser.

“It’s a tough day,” said forward Brad Marchand. “He has been an incredible teammate for a long time. When you look around the room, you want guys like him. He is an incredible guy off the ice and in the room. A great friend. On the ice he’s an incredible teammate.

“It sucks,” added Marchand. “But unfortunately it’s part of the business. We’ll never forget him as a teammate or a friend. It’s hard losing him.”

Even though Charlie McAvoy only spent one year with McQuaid on the Boston blue line, the 20-year-old said he’s thankful to have had the opportunity.

“You build a relationship with a guy, he’s a teammates, but becomes a brother. You just feel sad,” said McAvoy. “I’m so happy and thankful to have been able to call him a teammate. I learned a lot from him and the Rangers are getting a heck of a player.”