BOSTON (CBS) — Adam McQuaid’s Boston Bruins career is over.

The veteran defenseman was traded to the Rangers on Tuesday. The Bruins will receive defenseman Steven Kampfer — who spent parts of two seasons with Boston in 2010 and 2011 — as well as a fourth-round pick and a conditional seventh-round pick.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional seventh-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/3mUHQgJZDz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 11, 2018

McQuaid, 31, has played in 462 career games for the Bruins, dating back to the 2009-10 season. A Stanley Cup champion in 2011, McQuaid has registered 60 points (13-53-60) and 652 penalty minutes in his career. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound D-man also posted 3-8-11 totals in 68 career playoff games.

Don Sweeney on the trade of Adam McQuaid to NYR: “It’s a very difficult day…we want to thank Adam. He was a tremendous Bruin, a tremendous teammate.” pic.twitter.com/fKvrN6UFAb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 11, 2018

Kampfer, 29, has played for Boston, Minnesota, Florida and New York in his 166-game NHL career. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he’s posted 10-16-26 totals in that time.

McQuaid is entering the final year of his current contract, carrying a $2.75 million cap hit. Kampfer will carry a $650,000 cap hit for Boston in his final year under contract.