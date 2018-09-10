FOXBORO (CBS) – Some Patriots fans were disappointed to find out that a New England win no longer results in a discounted Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.
Last season, the Canton-based coffee chain offered its DD Perks members an 87-cent medium hot or iced coffee the day after a Patriots win, in honor of No. 87 Rob Gronkowski.
No such deal exists this year, and some surprised coffee drinkers took to social media to vent about having to pay full price for their cup of joe.
The @DunkinBoston Twitter account apologized to several unhappy Pats fans Monday morning and pointed them toward the current “Sip. Peel. Win” promotion.
Dunkin’ Donuts provoked the ire of some Patriots fans last week when a handful of New Englanders reported getting Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl cups at their local Dunkin’.