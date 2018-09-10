FOXBORO (CBS) – Some Patriots fans were disappointed to find out that a New England win no longer results in a discounted Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Last season, the Canton-based coffee chain offered its DD Perks members an 87-cent medium hot or iced coffee the day after a Patriots win, in honor of No. 87 Rob Gronkowski.

No such deal exists this year, and some surprised coffee drinkers took to social media to vent about having to pay full price for their cup of joe.

I’m more angry than I should be about dunkin not giving out 87 cent coffee anymore the day after the patriots win — Lexi Mariah (@leximariahmusic) September 10, 2018

when you go to Dunkin' after a Patriots win expecting an 87¢ coffee and have to pay a whopping $2.60. pic.twitter.com/h4CL6SQS89 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 10, 2018

The @DunkinBoston Twitter account apologized to several unhappy Pats fans Monday morning and pointed them toward the current “Sip. Peel. Win” promotion.

We apologize that this offer isn’t available this year. Please enjoy our Sip. Peel. Win. promotion for the chance to instantly win prizes with purchases of large or extra-large sized beverages, excluding hot espresso. — DunkinBoston (@DunkinBoston) September 10, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts provoked the ire of some Patriots fans last week when a handful of New Englanders reported getting Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl cups at their local Dunkin’.