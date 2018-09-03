CANTON (CBS) – This is not what Patriots fans still smarting over a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles wanted with their Dunkin’ coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts cups celebrating Philly’s championship have somehow found their way into New England.

Patti Panzer tells The Attleboro Sun-Chronicle that her iced tea came inside one of the Eagles cups on Friday.

“I thought, ‘is this some kind of a joke’? This is Patriots Nation,” she told the newspaper.

And radio station Fun 107 posted a photo of an Eagles cup that they say came from a Dunkin’ in Wareham.

Dunkin’ said in a statement to WBZ-TV that they are working to correct the mix-up.

“We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats!”

As for Panzer, she told The Sun-Chronicle that she won’t be boycotting her local Dunkin’ because she likes it too much.