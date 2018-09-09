By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — If all goes according to plan, Tom Brady is going to set a whole lot of NFL records in the coming months. That endeavor kicked off on Sunday with a rather significant achievement.

In quarterbacking the Patriots to a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, Brady became the all-time winningest 40-plus-year-old quarterback.

Sunday’s win was of course Brady’s first of 2018 but his 14th victory since turning 40 years old in August 2017. The win moved Brady past Brett Favre (13) and distanced Brady from Warren Moon (11) for most wins by a quarterback older than 40. (Favre turned 40 years old in the middle of his 2009 season with the Vikings.)

Brady also made some progress on the NFL’s all-time list for wins by any player, with the 224th victory of his career. That puts Brady just one victory behind ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri, whose Colts did not win on Sunday.

Brady also climbed another all-time list, as he connected with Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown pass before halftime. Dorsett became the 69th player to catch a pass from Brady, which puts Brady just one behind Vinny Testaverde for the most touchdown targets by any quarterback. (For those monitoring this one going forward, this season Brady can throw his first touchdown passes to Cordarrelle Patterson, Sony Michel, Jacob Hollister, James Develin, Chad Hansen and Riley McCarron.)