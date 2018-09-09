By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It was known early Sunday that rookie first-round running back Sony Michel would not suit up for the Patriots’ season opener. Later in the morning, the remainder of the Patriots’ inactives was released.

That list included tight end Jacob Hollister, who’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, and defensive end Derek Rivers.

Here’s the complete list:

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Brian Schwenke

WR Chad Hansen

DE Derek Rivers

CB Keion Crossen

RB Sony Michel

CB J.C. Jackson

Of those seven players, only two of them were listed on the injury report. An optimist would look at this list and see that it displays a solid level of depth both on the defensive line and in the defensive backfield, with preseason standout J.C. Jackson unable to crack the active roster on game day.

For Rivers, sitting out this week will extend his wait to make his NFL debut, after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. But again, it speaks to the Patriots’ depth.

Tackle Marcus Cannon had been listed as questionable due to a calf issue, but he’ll be playing on Sunday.

Here’s the list of inactives for the Texans:

WR Keke Coutee

LB Duke Ejiofor

WR Will Fuller

DE Joel Heath

T Kendall Lamm

DE Carlos Watkins

CB Kayvon Webster

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus was listed on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring issue, but he will be active for the game.