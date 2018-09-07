BOSTON (CBS) – Cruise passengers who had planned to sail to Bermuda will instead be visiting Bar Harbor and other locations up north thanks to Florence.

The hurricane-turned-tropical-storm has forced Norwegian Cruise Lines to alter its itinerary The latest forecast shows Florence strengthening into a Category 3 hurricane and tracking just south of Bermuda next week.

Florence will be leading the headlines all week next week as it approaches the East Coast…still a great deal TBD pic.twitter.com/NJawLuZAtI — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 7, 2018

“The safety and security of our guests and crew is always our top priority,” Norwegian Cruise Lines said in a statement. “Due to Hurricane Florence in the Eastern Atlantic, we have modified Norwegian Dawn’s itinerary.”

The Norwegian Dawn, departing from Boston on Friday, will skip Bermuda entirely. Instead, the ship will call in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Bar Harbor, Maine.

“Our on board team is prepared to ensure the best vacation experience possible given these weather related necessary changes,” the cruise line said. “We will continue to closely monitor the storm and provide additional updates as they become available.”

Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines are telling passengers on social media that no decision has been made yet on trips to Bermuda, but they are actively monitoring the storm.