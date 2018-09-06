BOSTON (CBS) — Mark Wahlberg is among the Hollywood celebrities paying tribute to movie star Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at age 82.

“Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds” Wahlberg tweeted.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Wahlberg and Reynolds starred in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights,” which earned Reynolds a Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination. Reynolds had mixed feelings about the movie.

“The first time he saw himself in Boogie Nights, he was so unhappy he fired his agent,” The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Reynolds also had notable roles in “Deliverance” and “Smokey And The Bandit.”

Several celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to Reynolds on social media.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Reynolds died Thursday morning in Florida; he had suffered from numerous health issues in recent years.