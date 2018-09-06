BOSTON (CBS) — Mark Wahlberg is among the Hollywood celebrities paying tribute to movie star Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at age 82.
“Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds” Wahlberg tweeted.
Wahlberg and Reynolds starred in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights,” which earned Reynolds a Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination. Reynolds had mixed feelings about the movie.
“The first time he saw himself in Boogie Nights, he was so unhappy he fired his agent,” The Hollywood Reporter stated.
Reynolds also had notable roles in “Deliverance” and “Smokey And The Bandit.”
Several celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to Reynolds on social media.
Reynolds died Thursday morning in Florida; he had suffered from numerous health issues in recent years.