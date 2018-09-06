WEATHER ALERT:Record Heat, Severe Thunderstorms Possible
Filed Under:Burt Reynolds, Local TV

(CBS News) — Burt Reynolds, the star of movies like “Boogie Nights” and “Deliverance,” has died at 82, his publicist Jeffrey Lane confirmed to CBS News. He reportedly died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida.

The actor, director and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936, and played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.

He launched his acting career with TV shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August,” but his breakout film role was in “Deliverance” in 1972. He was Hollywood’s top-grossing star each year from 1978 through 1982, during which he starred in the 1997 hit film “Smokey and the Bandit” with Sally Field.

Reynolds made a comeback with 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

H/T CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s