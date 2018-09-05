By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially time for football in Pittsburgh … for everybody except Le’Veon Bell. That’s something that’s starting to tick off his Steelers teammates.

With Bell still not showing up for work or signing his franchise tag tender by Wednesday, it’s starting to set in that the all-world running back is actually willing to skip some games this season. His teammates, perhaps believing throughout the summer that the holdout would end once the real season began, are clearly not happy with this absence.

Veteran guard Ramon Foster complained that he and his offensive line brethren open up the running lanes for him while getting paid a fraction of Bell’s salary, and they’re all suited up and ready to go for Week 1.

From Ed Bouchette:

Steelers teammates not happy with Le’Veon Bell no show, led by vet G Ramon Foster, their player rep:

“What do you do? here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, I guess so we’ll treatit as such. I just hate it came to this. “ — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

More Ramon Foster on Bell: “He’s making 7 times what I make twice as much as Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

The comment of “We’re the guys who do it for him” is sure to be remembered for some time in that locker room.

Another offensive lineman — six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Maurkice Pouncey — said that the Steelers would almost rather Bell just announce that he won’t show up until Week 10, to eliminate the drama and uncertainty.

Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey on Bell: “we just finally accept things at some point and you’re like, all right, if you don’t want to be here, t is what it is, hold out for 10 weeks” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

Pouncey also suggested that in the NFL, a star can be replaced in a flash.

From Aditi Kinkhabwala:

Maurkice Pouncey also issued this reminder: "A star is born every year in the NFL. Did anyone know Kareem Hunt would be an All-Pro before last season? If James Conner didn't have cancer, he'd have been a first round pick. Just watch him." #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

Kinkhabwala had another quote from Pouncey, who instructed Bell in no uncertain terms to “man up.”

Maurkice Pouncey is clearly DONE w/ Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Says he’d much prefer Bell just say when he’s going to show up, even if it’s Week 10: “Why play hide and seek? Why let your agent say this? Just man up and tell us what you’re going to do.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

This quote from Pouncey — courtesy of Jeremy Fowler — also packs a punch.

Pouncey: "Obviously it's Le'Veon over the Steelers and we are the Steelers" — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2018

Ramon Foster on Bell turning down nearly $1M a week to not be here: "In the ultimate team sport we’ve created a league of individuals." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2018

Ramon Foster is over this, cited his injuries, Maurkice Pouncey's, Alejandro Villanueva having seen people die and others' dedication to the team: "I’m tired of the antics.” — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) September 5, 2018

Cam Heyward, another veteran, seemed perfectly OK with moving on without Bell.

#Steelers DE Cam Heyward, also a team captain, said this: "Either you get on the bus or not." And if Le'Veon Bell doesn't appear to want on that bus just yet? "That's his loss. We're trying to get wins." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

One Steelers teammate went the anonymous route, too:

One veteran Steeler told me players waited a day to criticize Bell to give him a chance to come in Wednesday but "he f—ed us." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, Foster’s mood appeared to be a bit light, as evidenced by his “Where’s Waldo?” tweet:

Clearly, sentiments developed a bit as the day went on.

As background, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell this offseason for the second straight year. He said he wouldn’t show up until Week 1 if he did not receive a long-term contract, but he now appears to be taking that promise and extending the expiration date of his holdout. If he wants the year to count, he’ll need to sign the franchise tag and report to work before Week 11. Otherwise, the dance will be re-ignited next offseason. In the meanwhile, his Steelers will have to fend for themselves without his services. (It helps that their season opens with a game against … the Browns.)

Is it possible that such relationships can be mended? Of course. It wasn’t long ago that things were good — very good — among the men involved.

Do you think @LeVeonBell's offensive line mates remember when he gifted them @Hublot ⌚️'s? Boy how times have changed… 😢 pic.twitter.com/LjPmo4lZFz — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 5, 2018

But with the Steelers still looking like one of a handful of teams who can actually contend for an AFC crown this season, starting the year with veteran leaders calling out one of their two most talented players is not what anyone in that organization would prefer.