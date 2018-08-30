AUBURN (CBS) – A body was found on the road on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn late Wednesday night.

State troopers were called to the westbound side of the Pike near exit 10 around 10 p.m. and found the dead person with what they called “severe injuries.” They don’t know the person’s gender yet.

“The investigation into the identity of the victim, and how the victim came to be at that location, is active,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. “There is no overpass nearby. Troopers have not located any unattended vehicles in the area and there were no prior reports of pedestrians on the highway.”

Traffic was backed up for miles for the investigation. The body was taken away by the medical examiner’s office around 2 a.m.