BELMONT – A woman who was struck by a van while walking in a Belmont crosswalk has died.

Sachi Thanawala, 39, of Belmont, died Thursday at a Boston hospital from injuries she suffered in the pedestrian crash, authorities said.

“This is a tragedy involving the loss of life of a Belmont resident walking in our community,” said Belmont Police Chief Richard McLaughlin. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Police say Thanawala was walking in the crosswalk at Lexington and Sycamore streets about 8:30 a.m. was she was hit by a 2015 Ford Transit van.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.